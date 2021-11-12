Travis Scott was unaware of Astroworld tragedy extent till 'next morning'

Travis Scott's lawyer has made the revelation that the rapper did not know about the extent of the damage that took place during the Astroworld festival.

Speaking to Good Morning America, the rapper’s attorney Edwin F. McPherson said that news of nine deaths at the fatal Houston concert "absolutely did not make it" to Scott.

He added that there was "obviously was a systemic breakdown that we need to get to the bottom of before we start pointing fingers at anyone."

"In fact," he claimed, "we've seen footage of police half an hour later just walking about and not looking like it was a mass casualty event."

"But clearly the important thing is that never got to Travis, that never got to Travis' crew. He's up there trying to perform; he does not have any ability to know what's going on down below, certainly on a mass level," said McPherson during the interview.

The attorney added, "Travis didn't really understand the full effect of everything until the next morning. Truly he did not know what was going on," while adding instances when Scott did stop to check on fans during the performance.

"Understand that when he's up on the stage and he has flashpots going off around him and he has an ear monitor that has music blasting through it and his own voice, he can't hear anything, he can't see anything."