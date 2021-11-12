Princess Diana's bodyguard says Kristen Stewart portrayed Princess Diana the best

Princess Diana's bodyguard Ken Wharfe has said that Kristen Stewart has been the best actress to portray the late royal in the movie Spencer.
"Out of all the people who have played Diana over the past 10 years, she’s the closest to her," he told People.
The film details her struggles in her rocky marriage with Prince Charles as well as being a mother to her sons Prince William and Harry.
The former bodyguard detailed how Diana spent her time amid her rocky marriage with her husband.
"It was purgatory for her," Wharfe continued, adding that Diana often “confined herself to spending time in the kitchen with the chef or with people like me, in the hope that time would while away, and she could get back to London.”
The British songstress shared the process of sharing about her unfortunate split to the public
Michael Fawcett was appointed as head of the foundation in 2018 following a reorganisation of Charles´ charities.
The 'Friends' alum congratulated her friend in the most adorable of ways
Khloe Kardashian said, “The most beautiful people we know are those who have known defeat, known suffering, known...
Dishing out details about the event earlier, Hilton said her nuptials are going to be unforgettable
'Antim: The Final Truth' stars Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, and Mahima Makwana in the lead roles