ABBA's latest album tops UK Charts, outsells Ed Sheeran

ABBA has outsold Ed Sheeran with its latest album Voyage becoming the fastest-selling album in the UK in four years, reported The Daily Mail.

Voyage, ABBA’s ninth album, was released on November 5 and according to chart reports, has already moved 181,712 copies.

This has effectively pushed Sheeran, who released his latest album = (equals) on October 29, out of the race to become the fastest-selling album of 2021 in the UK; equals sold 139,000 copies in a week.

The Swedish pop-group have also dethroned Sheeran from the top of the UK Album Chart dated November 12.

Despite the impressive figures, critics are divided over ABBA’s first release in four decades, with The Guardian's Jude Rogers saying, “The glamour promised by this album’s two terrific singles goes horribly unfulfilled.”

ABBA’s last musical outing was 1981’s The Visitors.