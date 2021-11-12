ABBA's latest album tops UK Charts, outsells Ed Sheeran

ABBA has outsold Ed Sheeran with its latest album Voyage becoming the fastest-selling album in the UK in four years, reported The Daily Mail.
Voyage, ABBA’s ninth album, was released on November 5 and according to chart reports, has already moved 181,712 copies.
This has effectively pushed Sheeran, who released his latest album = (equals) on October 29, out of the race to become the fastest-selling album of 2021 in the UK; equals sold 139,000 copies in a week.
The Swedish pop-group have also dethroned Sheeran from the top of the UK Album Chart dated November 12.
Despite the impressive figures, critics are divided over ABBA’s first release in four decades, with The Guardian's Jude Rogers saying, “The glamour promised by this album’s two terrific singles goes horribly unfulfilled.”
ABBA’s last musical outing was 1981’s The Visitors.
Sunisa ‘Suni’ Lee claims she was pepper-sprayed in a racially charged attack in Los Angeles
Travis Scott can suffer 'millions of dollars' lawsuit damage amid the Astroworld music festival tragedy, reports
The KKW beauty founder is more than just friends with the SNL comedian, said the source
Bharti Shahani, a computer science student, died from "horrific injuries" sustained at the rap concert
Zayn Malik returns to Instagram for first time since Yolanda Hadid altercation and Gigi split
Parker was spotted filming the 'Hocus Pocus' sequel in Newport, Rhode Island recently