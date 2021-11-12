Khloe Kardashian shares a thought-provoking note after backlash

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian shared a thought-provoking note to respond to the trolls after she received criticism for throwing a lavish birthday party amid Astroworld tragedy where eight people were killed.



Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said in her Stories, “The best revenge is no revenge. Move on. Be happy. Find inner peace. Flourish.”

In her another Story, Khloe said, “The most beautiful people we know are those who have known defeat, known suffering, known struggle, and have found their way out of the depths.”

“They have an understanding of life that fills them with compassion. Beautiful people don’t just happen, they’re created through hardship.”

Khloe Kardashian caught backlash on social media as she threw a lavish Barbie-themed birthday party for her niece Dream recently amid Astroworld tragedy where at least eight people lost their lives.