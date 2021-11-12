Rebel Wilson sheds light on decision to ‘take a break’ from emotional commitments

Rebel Wilson recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her decision to ‘take a break’ from the dating landscape and enjoy her summer as a single woman.

Wilson got candid about it all while speaking to People magazine.

There she was quoted saying, "I was doing a thing called 'Hot Girl Summer' — I heard about it in rap songs — and I was like, 'This sounds fun'. But] it wasn't really me. I'm a bit more of a conservative girl, normally."



Though she "did date a few people over the summer and I had a really nice time. I'm currently single and looking for the right person. So we'll see."

Before concluding, however, she added, "From every relationship, you learn stuff all about yourself and what you're looking for. I haven't quite met my match just yet, but here's hoping."