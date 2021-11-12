 
Entertainment

Will Smith nearly ‘dislocated’ his jaw seeing daughter Willow’s shaved head

By Web Desk
November 12, 2021
Famed actor Will Smith recently had his jaw ‘nearly dislocated’ over daughter Willow’s decision to shave her head.

The actor got candid according to Metro UK and was quoted saying, “Willow came skipping into the kitchen for breakfast. ‘Good morning, daddy’, she said joyfully, as she bounced to the refrigerator.”

“My jaw nearly dislocated, dislodged, and shattered on the kitchen floor: My world-dominating, hair-whipping, future global superstar was totally bald.”

“My mind raced and scrambled – how was she going to whip her hair if she didn’t have any? Who the hell wants to pay to watch some kid whip their head back. And forth?”

‘But before I could respond, I felt something slowly turning, shifting, until it clicked into place: In a moment of divine connection and revelation, she had reached me.”

At that moment, “I leaned down, peered deeply into her eyes, and said. ‘I got it. I am sorry. I see you’.”