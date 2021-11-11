‘CFDA Fashion Awards’ : Tom Holland showers love on Zendaya

Tom Holland praised Zendaya for her achievements and admired her CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet look.



Tom called her ‘incredible’ and could not stop gushing over Zendaya.

The Uncharted star took to his Instagram handle and shared glimpses from Zenadaya's red carpet look and wrote, "Naaa stop it" along with a heart emoticon.





Zendaya is the youngest person ever to receive the honour of the Fashion Icon Award.

For the ceremony, the keep it Undercover star styled herself in a red co-ord set from Vera Wong and paired it with stunning accessories like an extravagant diamond necklace, a ring and an arm cuff to complete her look.

Holland congratulated Zendaya on receiving the honour.

The post took fans by surprise.