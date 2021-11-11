Prince Harry's wife Meghan tries to win hearts of royals with her meaningful gesture

Meghan Markle has honoured her hubby Prince harry and his country UK in a respectful gesture as she wore poppy pin during her appearance on a US TV show.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared to be a loving and caring wife as she tried to win hearts of royal fans by paying a special tribute to The Duke and his kingdom as she supported UK Remembrance Day with a poppy pin on TV in New York for The New York Times Deal Book Online Summit discussing gender equality.

Wearing black trousers and a black top, Harry's wife also discussed women's efforts to achieve economic and professional equality during the show.



Calla Kessler, Photographer, shared a photo of the former Suits star on social media and commented about the accessory. She penned: "I asked her about the poppy. It's for Remembrance Day to honour armed forces members."



It is pertinent to mention here that Meghan Markle's husband Prince Harry served in the British army for 10 years before leaving the UK and royal duties. The couple is living in the US after quitting the royal jobs.