Military made me who I am today: Prince Harry

Britain’s Prince Harry recalled his time in the military during his appearance at the 2021 Salute to Freedom gala in New York City on Wednesday, reported The Independent.

Speaking at the Intrepid Museum ahead of the US Veterans Day and UK Remembrance Day, Harry honoured war veterans and opened up about the stress that servicemen feel upon their return, reminiscing about his own experience.

“My experience in the military made me who I am today, and I will always be grateful for the people I got to serve with — wherever in the world we were,” he said.

The Duke of Sussex on how stressful the memories of war can be, adding, “… In war, you also see and experience things you hope no one else has to. These stay with us, sometimes like a slideshow of images.”

Harry served in the British army for ten years, including two duty tours in Afghanistan, once serving as a Forward Air Controller on ground and once as an Apache helicopter pilot.