Justin Bieber’s parody artist gets exposed for exhibiting fake art work

An artist exhibiting Justin Bieber’s fake art-pieces was exposed and hit by a legal blow.

According to Page Six, the founder of Satellite Art Show displayed the Baby hit-maker’s ‘profound’ and ‘erotic’ pieces which has now been exposed by Artnet.

Bieber’s management has also sent Whiteley a legal notice which accuses him of “direct infringement of our client’s intellectual property rights.”

In response, Whiteley’s lawyer, Ronald Kuby, took a position that the exhibition was a work of satire.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that your client, Justin Bieber, either does not get epigrammatic parody or does not think it is funny,” Kuby stated.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn artist revealed his intentions behind the parody, “As an artist who’s been trying to break through and make it, I thought it would be interesting to see the power of celebrity and the lure of the mega gallery,” quoted Artnet.

He also explained why he chose the Canadian singer for his ‘celeb power experiment'.

Whiteley said, “I’ve been told I kind of look like Justin, so it made sense to choose him.”