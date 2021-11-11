Prince Harry ‘wont’ have much’ if last royal connection gets severed: report

Experts speculate Prince Harry will have nothing left if he loses his last connection to the royal line.
Royal commentator Angela Mollard made this claim while speaking to the New York Post and was also quoted saying, "He should absolutely be allowed to do this."
"I mean, he set up the Invictus Games, which is an extraordinary thing. Really. He's just giving awards to people in the military who have been injured or have done things with great courage."
"Harry was in that plane, he was a serving soldier for 10 years. He did two tours of Afghanistan."
He also added, "It was in the back of a plane as he saw injured soldiers coming back that he had the idea for Invictus. So yes, I think this is this correlates with his purpose. It's close to his heart.”
"And I think look, if you take that way away from the guy, you've taken him out of the family, you take him away from that kind of military connection.”
"You don't have much left, that's a really honourable part of his innate purpose and part of his identity."
