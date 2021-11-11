Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'fully cooperated' on the Finding Freedom memoir: source

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did cooperate in the making of Finding Freedom, court uncovers.

For those unversed, Finding Freedom is an autobiography co-written by royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

It was published last year in August and dives deep into the personal life and familial relationships of Prince Harry as well as Meghan Markle.

While the couple has long denied having any connection or involvement in the making of this biography, the Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) has uncovered that she did in fact play an active role in its creation.

It all began once Meghan launched a case against ANL, regarding the contents of the private letter she wrote to her father.

Amid their proceedings, ANL found evidence of her collaboration into other private truths and argued that Duke and Duchess of Sussex had "co-operated with the authors of the recently published book Finding Freedom to put out their version of certain events.”

Even the couple’s former communications secretary Jason Knauf attested to it in a witness statement to the Court of Appeal.

Mr Knauf claimed, "The book was discussed directly with the Duchess multiple times in person and over email."

He also maintained that Meghan shared "helpful background reminders" and notes "for when you sit down with them."

In his email, he wrote, “The Duchess…added the briefing points she wanted me to share with the authors in my meeting with them.”