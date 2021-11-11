Ariana Grande’s ‘Voice’ team reveals what surprises them most: ‘She's unexpected’

Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande has thrown her Voice team for a loop and the result has shown the world a brand new side of the coach.

This candid revelation was made by Voice contestant Holly Forbes, and during her interview with People magazine, she touched base on Grande’s kind demeanour.

she started off by praising her ‘real’ side and gushed that not many with her celebrity status have a big a heart as she does.

He was quoted telling the outlet, "The most unexpected thing about Ariana, to me, is just how big her heart is."

"You know, she's always checking on us. We got the chance to meet some her close family members and friends, and she's so loving to everyone."

While "People might have opinions on her, and I didn't know how she'd be as a person at first, but she's just incredible.”

Before concluding she added, "It was unexpected to meet someone of her celebrity status who is so real and kind."