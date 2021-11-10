William, Kate to move to Windsor Castle to provide support to ailing Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly planning to move from their apartment in Kensington Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton may consider setting up camp in Windsor, in order to provide support to Queen Elizabeth.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly planning to move from their apartment in Kensington Palace to be close to the ailing monarch, along with their three kids.

According to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti, the Queen is getting older and she wants to spend more time with her grandchildren.



“I think there are a number of reasons why they would want to make such a move, and absolutely proximity to the Queen is one of them," Sacerdoti told Express UK.

“She’s had a pretty tough year, including losing Prince Philip, and one doesn’t picture the Queen alone...She’s definitely going to be feeling a sense of solitude related to losing her husband, something that many people will be familiar with,” Sacerdoti said.

“If William and Kate move to be closer to her, that could certainly help in that respect, and indeed [to have] children there," the expert concluded.