Shailene Woodley defends fiancé Aaron Rodgers amid anti-vax controversy

The Big Little Lies actress turned to Instagram to slam news outlets for “disparaging” Rodgers.

Shailene Woodley has come out to defend her fiancé Aaron Rodgers after he was criticised online for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID, reported Entertainment Tonight.

The Big Little Lies actor turned to Instagram to slam news outlets for “disparaging” Rodgers by posting alleged pictures of him breaking quarantine protocols.

She claimed that the man in the pictures is not her fiancé.



“Literally ya’ll need to calm the (expletive) down. This is straight-up hilarious,” she wrote, adding, “News outlets still grasping at straws to disparage Aaron. Finding random men on the streets of LA and saying it’s him.”

Woodley went on to highlight her fiancé’s body features including his hands and feet, saying that they were “ a lot bigger” and hairier than the person in the pictures shared.

Rodgers landed himself in hot waters after he claimed to be ‘immunised’ against COVID. He subsequently caught the virus and it was revealed that he had, in fact, not been vaccinated.

The three-time NFL MVP also denounced the COVID vaccine and promoted the use of “homoeopathic” medicine instead, inciting a full-blown online controversy.