Tuesday November 09, 2021
'Kurulus:Osman' Season 3: Will Osman Bey die in latest episode?

The Kayi chief is attacked by his enemies

By Web Desk
November 09, 2021
Fans are eagerly waiting for the next episode of "Kurulus:Osman" after   its  trailer   was dropped on the social media pages of the hit Turkish series.

The  clip shared on Instagram page shows Osman Bey getting severally injured in an enemy ambush.

The attack takes place  when Bala Hatun is expecting the couple's child. The chief of the Kayi tribe is  left severely injured in front of his  second wife.

Million of fans are anxiously waiting for the release of the new episode to know whether Osman survives the attack.

The new episode of the season three releases on a Turkish TV channel on Wednesday 

