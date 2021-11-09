'Kurulus:Osman' Season 3: Will Osman Bey die in latest episode?

Fans are eagerly waiting for the next episode of "Kurulus:Osman" after its trailer was dropped on the social media pages of the hit Turkish series.

The clip shared on Instagram page shows Osman Bey getting severally injured in an enemy ambush.

The attack takes place when Bala Hatun is expecting the couple's child. The chief of the Kayi tribe is left severely injured in front of his second wife.

Million of fans are anxiously waiting for the release of the new episode to know whether Osman survives the attack.

The new episode of the season three releases on a Turkish TV channel on Wednesday



