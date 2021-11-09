Lady Gaga makes surprising revelation about Joe Biden inauguration dress

Lady Gaga just shared some eye-opening details about the symbolic dress which she opted to wear at President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony.
The 12-time Grammy Award winner was at the event to sing the national anthem at the historic event.
For her big day the 35-year-old said that she donned a “bulletproof” dress designed by the Schiaparelli Haute Couture.
Speaking in a video with British Vogue the singer said: "This is one of my favorite things I've ever worn."
"I wore this Schiaparelli design for the inauguration, and nobody knows this, but this is a bulletproof dress."
She also spoke fondly of the gold dove brooch with an olive branch in its beak that she donned.
"When I saw that golden dove, I just knew that this was the right piece," she said.
