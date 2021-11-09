 
Tuesday November 09, 2021
Lady Gaga makes surprising revelation about Joe Biden inauguration dress

Lady Gaga shares that the dress was unique not only for its design but how it could ensure safety

By Web Desk
November 09, 2021
Lady Gaga just shared some eye-opening details about the symbolic dress which she opted to wear at President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner was at the event to sing the national anthem at the historic event.

For her big day the 35-year-old said that she donned a “bulletproof” dress designed by the Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Speaking in a video with British Vogue the singer said: "This is one of my favorite things I've ever worn."

"I wore this Schiaparelli design for the inauguration, and nobody knows this, but this is a bulletproof dress."

She also spoke fondly of the gold dove brooch with an olive branch in its beak that she donned.

"When I saw that golden dove, I just knew that this was the right piece," she said. 