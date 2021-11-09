Amy Winehouse's last performance dress cops up $243,200 at auction

Photo: Page Six

Love for Amy Winehouse is as strong as ever as it was proven by how much her dress which she wore in her final performance dress copped at an auction.

The iconic minidress that the Back to Black hit-maker donned in her 2011 concert, which was also her last performance, was auctioned off for $243,200 over the weekend.

The green and black number was designed by the late singer’s stylist Naomi Parry.

Initially the dress expected to rake in $15,000 to $17,000 but managed to grab more than expected.

It is pertinent to mention that the garment was worn in June 2011 and just a month later the singer died from alcohol poisoning at the age of 27.