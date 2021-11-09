Reese Witherspoon opens up on motherhood, “My Kids are my top priority”

Wild actor, Reese Witherspoon opened up on motherhood as she revealed that her children are the top priority in life.

During her chat with InStyle Magazine, the Legally Blonde actor expressed, “My first, most important priority is my kids.”

“If I told you how much space in my brain, they take up every day... I don't even think they know," she added.

The mother of three, expressing her little joy of parenthood, reflected on people’s reactions to her daughter Ava’s pictures.

“Well, I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young. I'm so proud of her. She really rolls with it. I'm sure it's not easy looking exactly like your mother,” the magazine quoted.

Talking about her 22-year-old daughter, Witherspoon said, “Ava is so down-to-earth. She wants to do great things in the world.”

“She's studying and learning and trying to find herself. It's a big thing in life to try different things and figure out what is really your path," the 45-year-old actor said.