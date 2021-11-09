Nora Fatehi sets the internet on fire with item number ‘Kusu Kusu’, video goes viral

Bollywood actress and dance sensation Nora Fatehi has yet again set the internet on fire with her killer dance moves for item number Kusu Kusu.



The ‘jaw-dropping’ song Kusu Kusu will be released on Wednesday, November 10.

Nora turned to Instagram and shared the teaser of the song, saying that the track will be out tomorrow.

The Dilbar girl shared the video clip with fire and heart emoticons.

The song is part of film Satyameva Jayate 2, sequel to 2018 film Satyameva Jayate.

The film features John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead roles.

Nora Fatehi’s iconic item number Dilbar was part of Satyameva Jayate, released in 2018.

Earlier on Monday, Nora shared the poster of Kusu Kusu, saying “After #DILBAR, back again but this time as DILRUBA. Get ready for a jaw-dropping song, #KusuKusu, coming out on 10th November. save the date.

“#SatyamevaJayate2 releasing in cinemas on Thursday 25th November,” she further said.

The dance video of Nora has gone viral instantly.