Salma Hayek reveals why she cried after trying on ‘Eternals’ costumes

Famed Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek recently stunned the audience in her never-seen-before avatar in Marvel’s latest released film, Eternals.

The actress, who played Ajak in the star-studded sci-fi film, recalled an emotional moment, she felt after seeing herself wearing her Eternals’ costume for the first time.

During an interview with Despierta America, Hayek, 55, explained why she ‘burst into tears’ when she initially put on her superhero outfit. “The tears came out and I said, ‘What happened here?’ The image of it did something to me,” she recalled.

“I saw my brown face…I saw my brown face in a superhero suit,” the Frida actress continued. “And in seeing my face, I saw your face. I saw my face as a little girl, who had to have a lot of courage to dream big. I saw the face of all the little girls.”

She also added that she hopes her turn as a superhero will now inspire other young Latinos to fulfil their dreams. “Inside that suit were all the Latinos who waited so long for this moment. And not just for the moment that it was Salma — there was no other person for me that could do this character. But for feeling what she felt, for feeling what you are feeling in this moment, and for what all the girls and some boys feel in feeling represented — to be represented…in looking in a mirror and knowing that one can be a superhero.”

Meanwhile, Hayek has also confirmed that she signed a multi-film deal with Marvel Studios.