Sonam Kapoor pens loving note for ‘best baby brother’ Harshvarrdhan on his birthday

Bollywood veteran star Anil Kapoor’s son, actor Harshavarrdhan Kapoor turned a year older today as he is celebrating his 31st birthday today, on November 9.

On the special occasion, Harsh’s sister, actress Sonam Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to shower love on her ‘best baby brother.’

The Neerja famed actress shared a bunch of adorable throwback pictures with him and sister Rhea Kapoor to wish her little brother all the happiness in the world.

Sharing the pictures, the Veere Di Wedding star wrote, “Love you brother. The best baby brother has grown into an amazing man. I hope and pray you reach your potential and fulfill your dreams. But mostly I wish for your health and happiness.”

Apart from their sweet childhood snaps, one of the shared pictures featured the three siblings together posing for a monochrome snap. Sonam also shared some memorable moments with Harsh and her husband Anand.

Harsh’s cousin and actor Arjun Kapoor also turned to his social media handle and dropped a birthday post for him. He shared pictures featuring him, Shanaya Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Anshula. The 2 States actor wrote, “Just posting these cause we got lucky the birthday boy @harshvarrdhankapoor gave us a few pictures... have a good one brother continue to walk the path not often taken like you always do !!! (it’s not like your going to listen to anyone so do what you makes you happy & have fun while your at it)”

The AK vs AK actor marked his Bollywood journey as an assistant director on Anurag Kashyap's 2015 film Bombay Velvet. He made his acting debut a year later with Mirzya. Currently, Harsh is busy gearing up for Abhinav Bindra’s biopic.