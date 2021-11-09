Travis Scott to cover Astroworld victims’ memorial services cost

Travis Scott announced to bear the cost of memorial services for eight dead in a mass causality during the rapper’s performance at Astroworld music festival on Friday night in Houston.

The Goosebumps song-maker has also joined hands with online mental health service platforms Better Help and Houston’s Cactus Jack Foundation to sponsor therapies of those affected by the tragedy for a month.

In a press release, Scott’s management team on Monday stated that the pledge is “the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process.”

The 30-year-old rapper is also working with other mental health organizations such as NAMI, MHA National and MHA of Greater Houston in assisting the survivors of NRG Park.

The annual event was turned into a bloody site when the audience suddenly surged towards the stage around 9 p.m.

The deadly crowd surge left many severely injured including a 10-year-old.