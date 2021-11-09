Adele shows off brand new anthem of anxiety titled ‘Hold On’

Adele recently gave fans a preview of her brand new holiday song titled Hold On, as part of her 30 album release wave.

The commercial features a young girl who’s walking through the subway station, within a chaotic city.



Later into the ad she goes on to enjoy her daily life, meeting friends and such before stumbling into a nightclub.

Shortly thereafter, a voiceover began where Adele could be heard saying, "In other news, cases of anxiety in young adults are rising as experts warn of the effects on well-being caused by the pandemic."

One of Adele’s new single’s also played in the background of the video and included the lyrics, "I swear to God I'm such a mess, the harder I try I regret / Every day feels like the road I'm on, might just open up and swallow me whole. Let time be patient / Let pain be gracious / Just hold on, just hold on / I will survive."