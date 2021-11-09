Social media petitions to have Travis Scott’s Coachella performance cancelled

Fans have started petitioning for Travis Scott’s Coachella performance to be cancelled following his fatal Astroworld performance.

The change.org petition aims to block the star from performing at Coachella this April in light of the “tragic and unnecessary deaths.”

The creator of the petition also shifted the blame of the entire tragedy onto Travis, and stated that the incident only occurred “due to Scott’s own gross negligence and sheer lack of compassion for human life.”

Shortly after the petition was made, fans started signing up and some even shared their intentions at the same time.

One wrote, “I’m signing because crowd asphyxia is a slow painful excruciating death. I just keep thinking about the 14-year-old youngest victim and it breaks my heart. All the victims deserve to be honored. God bless you all.”

Check it out below:



