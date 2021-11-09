Kanye West’s new bae Vinetria admits she finds Travis Scott ‘annoying’

It appears Kanye West’s girlfriend Vinetria does not have a good image of Kylie’s bae Travis Scott.

At the time a fan asked Vinetria to name some of the “worst artists out now”.



She responded, at the time, by saying, “Um idk. Travis Scott is annoying.”

This photo is even visible in Vinetria’s Instagram highlights till now and is visible for showeven in light of her newfound romance with Kanye West going public.

This news comes shortly after Travis’ Astroworld concert overtook social media, for all the wrong reasons.

Not only that, Kanye and Travis are basically family, in light of the fact that he is the father of Kylie Jenner’s first and second-born child.