Fans of Wendy Williams given rare update over health woes: source

In light of Wendy Williams’ recent health woes, a source has come forward with an update regarding the hosts’ health.
The update has been awarded by a source close to Page Six and according to their findings, Williams’ recovery is “taking longer than expected.”
Not only that, show “producers are already trying to line up guest hosts through December.”
However, the insider did clarify that William’s family and friends as “optimistic” about her recovery and reports reveal she will be back to work by the end of the year.
