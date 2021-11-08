Organisers of Travis Scott's Astroworld promoted violence ahead of festival

Organisers of Travis Scott's Astroworld had allegedly promoted violence via video clips from a show which took place two years ago.
According to TMZ, the Astroworld Fest’s official Instagram account had released a promotional video earlier in May which revealed a number of news and civilian clips from 2019 showcasing chaos that took place in that year’s show.
The video seemed to promote that Travis’ show was potentially dangerous and life-threatening which was later proven as a stampede unfolded leaving eight dead with a dozen injured.
It is pertinent to mention that rappers Travis and Drake have been sued for having "incited mayhem" after eight people were killed and dozens injured in a crush during the festival.
Around 50,000 people were in the audience at Houston's NRG Park when the crowd started pushing toward the stage as Scott was performing, triggering chaotic scenes.
