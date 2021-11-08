Kanye West dedicates Sunday service to Astroworld victims

West honoured the victims of Friday’s stampede with a special message

Kanye West honoured the eight victims of Friday’s stampede at rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival at his Sunday Service, reported TMZ.

Before the rapper’s spiritual music gathering started at 1 PM on Sunday, a special message was posted on the YouTube live stream of the event on behalf of Kanye and his team.

It read: “Sunday Service dedication to the loved ones of Astroworld."

The message came days after the tragic stampede at Scott’s jam-packed gig on Friday that left eight dead and hundreds injured.

The service, with Kanye, his choir, and accompanying singers dressed in all black, was a stark contrast to last weekend’s where everyone had turned up in white hoods to worship and sing.

While Kanye himself was not spotted and no clear words of condolences were made by him, it is expected that he might address the tragedy in public soon.