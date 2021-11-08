Aryan Khan skips NCB summon citing 'Covid like symptoms'

Aryan Khan skipped on drug probe summon by Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday.

According to CNN-News 18, Shah Rukh Khan’s son is ‘experiencing symptoms similar to Covid-19' due to which he did not appear for anti-drugs cell’s questioning.

An NCB official has also confirmed that “he (Aryan Khan) did not appear before the SIT officials citing fever.”

The 23-year-old has reportedly requested for another date for proceedings however NCB will only make a decision after considering his medical reports.

The SIT team, headed by DDG NCB, Sanjay Singh took over the case after bribery allegations against an NCB official who led the raid.

Khan was arrested among many others in a drugs-on-cruise bust on October 3 and was granted bail after 25 days on October 28.