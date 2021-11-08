Ed Sheeran outshines Drake as his album ‘=’ lands No. 1 on Billboard 200

Ed Sheeran topped the Billboard 200 chart for the fourth time in his career, most recently with his newly-released set track = .
As his album, released on October 29, lands the top position on the chart, the British song-writer officially bagged the credits of surpassing Drake’s Certified Lover Boy on the chart, reported Billboard on November 7.
The newly released album earned 118,000 equivalent album units just in the first week of its release, ending November 4, in comparison to CLB’s 67,000 units.
The God's Plan singer's masterpiece was initially replaced by Young Boy Never Broke Again’s album Sincerely, Kentrell. However, the remarkable album regained the top position.
The Shape of You hit-maker previously made waves as one of the top-selling artists of his generation, with No.6 collaborations project in 2019, ÷ and x in 2017, 2014 respectively.
