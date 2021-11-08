Aide issues warning over Prince Harry’s memoir: ‘You hurt him you hurt the Queen’

A former butler who worked closely with the Palace recently stepped forward with a warning for royal fans who continue to hate on Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir.



The former aide, Grant Harrold spoke at length about it all while speaking to Express UK.

There he was quoted saying, "I don't think people are going to believe it and go 'oh now I support Harry because now I understand', sadly people have already made their minds up.”



"I was on GB News the other day and I was trying to explain that because a lot of people, if I put up anything about Harry, they attack, and I said people have got to remember that at the end of the day, they are a family, blood is thicker than water.”

"Even though there's been some sort of issues, if you keep attacking Harry, for all we know he could be talking to his grandmother, he could be the one fixing relationships.”

"Say if you have a family falling out and all your friends say awful things about them because they know it's caused upset and suddenly you patch it up with them and then your friends keep going on - you almost think, I don't want to speak to my friends.”

"What I say to these people is, if you have a go at Harry, for all we know you could be having a go at the Queen."