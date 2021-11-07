Victoria Beckham mesmerises fans as she shares funny video of David Beckham

Victoria Beckham apparently made fun of her husband David Beckham as she shared his video, showing him running away from fireworks.



The former Spice Girls member shared an insight into family life as they enjoyed at home fireworks display.

The renowned fashion designer posted a video of legendary footballer as he sprinted the family firework display.

The 47-year-old fashionista posted a clip on Instagram Story, showing David totally in fear and running from the fireworks, with her sweet wife laughing at him in the background.



She captioned: "When @davidbeckham is in charge of Beckham's firework night!!"

David Beckham also shared his own video to his Instagram and wrote: "Happy fireworks night from us all.@victoriabeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

Victoria Beckham shot to fame in the 1990s as a member of the girl group the Spice Girls, in which she was nicknamed Posh Spice.She shares four children with David Beckham.