Anti-ICE protests: Angelina Jolie follows in Jennifer Aniston, Ellen DeGeneres footsteps
Angelina Jolie on Tuesday used her social media to highlight the killing of a nurse by ICE agents
Hollywood star Angelina Jolie on Tuesday joined other celebrities to support the ongoing protests against the shooting of Alex Pretti at the hands of ICE agents.
Earlier, Jennifer Aniston, Ellen DeGeneres, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Patrick J. Adams, Billie Eilish and several others spoke up against the killing of Pretti, an intensive care nurse.
Using her Instagram stories, Angelina Jolie posted a video of Mary Turner, an ICU nurse in the Minneapolis metro area and NNU (National Nurses United) president speaking about the murder of fellow nurse Alex Pretti while visiting the site of his killing.
In the video posted by the actress and human rights activist, Mary Turner said, "We're at the site where one of our own nurses, Alex Pretti, was murdered."
She said, "He was a VA nurse, an ICU nurse that cared for our most venerated patients, our veterans. And that day, he was just doing like what every nurse does, care for the patients and care for the people."
The NNU president added, "And that's what he was doing when he was murdered. Nurses across this country: We need to stand up and say, "Enough is enough? We need to fight back because these are our patients and these are the people, and that's who we care about. This is who we care for."
