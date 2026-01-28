Katie Leung recalls first encounter with Bridgerton's Queen Golda Rosheuvel

Katie Leung details confident meeting with Bridgerton's Queen Golda Rosheuvel

Katie Leung didn’t know just how big Bridgerton was when she joined the cast of season four.

The Harry Potter alum joined the show as Lady Araminta, the evil stepmother equivalent of the Cinderella inspired season. This season will follow the love story between housemaid Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) and Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson).

Leung, 38, told People, she "hadn't watched the show before I got the part. "

This reminded the actress of the "funny story" of her first encounter with Queen Charlotte actress Golda Rosheuvel.

"In between watching the first season and getting the part, I had to go in for fittings," Leung recalled. "And I remember meeting Golda [Rosheuvel] in the makeup room, and she was getting this big wig fitted at the time, but I had no idea who she was."

"She just was like, 'Oh, hi Katie,' and she was just super casual and lovely. And she asked me if I was nervous, and I was like, 'No, not nervous.' "

"It wasn't until afterwards — when I started watching season 1 — I was like, 'Oh my f---ing God, she's the queen!' " Leung said.

"I was really glad that I hadn't seen [the show] yet, because otherwise I would've been nervous and starstruck, and she's so chill," she added.

The actress, who played Cho Chang in the Harry Potter series, gushed over the down-to-earth cast, saying, "Everybody was so welcoming just from the get-go. It just felt super seamless."

Part 1 of Bridgerton season 4 will hit Netflix on Thursday, January 29, followed by Part 2 on February 26.