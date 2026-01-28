'Dust Bunny' director reveals what Sigourney Weaver said about Mads Mikkelsen

Why 'Dust Bunny' director kept Sigourney Weaver's words about Mads Mikkelsen to himself

Dust Bunny stars Sigourney Weaver and Mads Mikkelsen were equally enamored with each other while filming.

"Sigourney was very starstruck with Mads," director Bryan Fuller said on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast.

"She was so enamored with Mads, and every time we would do a rehearsal, when Mads got up to go to wardrobe, she would fan herself very ladylike and say, 'I am very enamored with our leading man.' It was so cute," he gushed.

He clarified that Weaver didn’t swoon over the actor in front of him.

"Mads would leave," Fuller explained. "And then she would say, 'I am very enamored with our leading man,' and fan herself. And then, if she left, Mads would express similar enthusiasm and appreciation of Sigourney, but less ladylike."

The director kept both stars’ words to himself until after filming was completed.

The Hannibal star joined the podcast via video call and quipped that Bryan had "wanted her for himself."

Weaver and Mikkelsen are both among Hollywood’s very best actors. The Avatar actress has starred in blockbusters like Alien and bagged three Oscar noms for Aliens, Working Girl, and Gorillas in the Mist.

Mikkelsen became a household name with his portrayal of author Thomas Harris' infamous cannibal in Bryan’s TV series Hannibal. He has also starred in Doctor Strange, Casino Royale, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.