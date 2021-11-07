Travis Scott accused of provoking fans during his performance

Rapper Travis Scott, whose Friday gig turned into tragedy, previously convicted for encouraging fans to jump security barriers during his concerts.

There are reports that the rapper has history of inciting mayhem at his concerts as he has been convicted twice for encouraging fans to rush his stage.



People shared their shock after the tragic incident that claimed eight lives at Tarvis Scott's Houston concert on Friday.

According to reports, the Grammy-winning rapper has twice been convicted for encouraging fans to jump security barriers and rush the stage at previous concerts.



The photos and clips, making rounds on the internet, are showing multiple incidents of crowds stampeding towards Scott at prior performances at Lollapalooza in Chicago in 2015 and at an indoor venue in Arkansas in 2017. Both incidents resulted in misdemeanor convictions for Scott.

The rapper's one fan, who was paralyzed after falling from a balcony during a his concert in 2017, has blasted the singer in Rolling Stone for putting fans' safety at risk.

There's no suggestion Travis Scott charged or incited fans to rush his stage during the performance that ended with eight deaths on Friday.

