Katrina Kaif wins Akshay Kumatr's heart with her sweet gesture

Katrina Kaif left Akshay Kumar and audience in shock with her gesture as she touched the star's feet during her appearance at a famous show on Sunday.



The charming actress stunned Akshay with her action as he had complained about her behaviour to Kapil Sharma, saying: 'Ye hai respect for seniors.'

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show Sunday to promote their new film Sooryavanshi.

It all happened when, Katrina Kaif greeted Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh but missed out Akshay Kumar. He was clearly unhappy with her gesture and decided to bring it up immediately.



The smashing beauty realized her mistake and tried to make up immediately. "No, no, you're right” she said and touched Akshay's feet.

Katrina's gesture apprantly won Akshay's heart as he responded as saying: "See this, this is the respect she has for seniors.”