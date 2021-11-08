BTS’ Jungkook, RM, Suga share teasers for upcoming album release in ‘The Scoop 2’

BTS’ Jungkook, RM, Suga recently took ARMYs by surprise with their new announcement on The Scoop 2.

The surprise project in question is a brand new album which the boys admitted they’ve been working on, on the show The Scoop 2.

During the fourth episode for the variety show, which aired Friday, the South Korean heartthrobs announced their plans for a brand new release.

The conversation arose once Suga asked Jungkook to join him for a music-making session in their mini-studio trailer on a rainy day.

The two discussed the track at length on the episode and were later joined by RM as well who further cemented the announcement when he said, “Don't you think this style would be good? It's trendy.”

However, it seems the new release will be a long way off as Suga pointed out, “But we don't have many performance songs. I think we need some more.”

Check it out below:







