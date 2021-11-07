Jemima Khan claims ‘The Crown’ handled Princess Diana’s story ‘disrespectfully’

Princess Diana's close friend Jemima Khan has backtracked on her support for Netflix's The Crown.

The 47-year-old screenwriter claimed that the portrayal of the Princess of Wales was far from respectful and compassionate.

She was initially hired as an adviser to writer Tony Morgan for the show, but she has now backed out and has refused a writing credit.

Jemima worked with Morgan, whom she also briefly had a rumored romance with, from last September to this February.

Reports revealed that she requested that her contributions be removed from the series as Diana’s story was not handled as “respectfully and compassionately” as she had hoped.

On the other hand, a spokesperson for the show , in response to her declining a writing credit, said that Khan has “been a friend, fan and vocal public supporter” of the hit series and while she was someone who was considered a “well-informed source” she was never hired as a writer for the show.