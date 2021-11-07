Jemima Khan claims ‘The Crown’ handled Princess Diana’s story ‘disrespectfully’ 

Princess Diana's close friend Jemima Khan has backtracked on her support for Netflix's The Crown.
The 47-year-old screenwriter claimed that the portrayal of the Princess of Wales was far from respectful and compassionate.
She was initially hired as an adviser to writer Tony Morgan for the show, but she has now backed out and has refused a writing credit.
Jemima worked with Morgan, whom she also briefly had a rumored romance with, from last September to this February.
Reports revealed that she requested that her contributions be removed from the series as Diana’s story was not handled as “respectfully and compassionately” as she had hoped.
On the other hand, a spokesperson for the show , in response to her declining a writing credit, said that Khan has “been a friend, fan and vocal public supporter” of the hit series and while she was someone who was considered a “well-informed source” she was never hired as a writer for the show.
Katie Price and Carl Woods have been dating since June 2020 and got engaged earlier this year
Elliot is the son of Sir Lucian Grainge, the chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group
Terence Wilson -- who went by the stage name Astro, performed with UB40 until 2013, when he formed a breakaway band.
Last night’s events at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival left a 10-year-old hospitalized, fans, security drugged
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s young daughter Lilibet is ‘America’s first princess’
Will Smith addresses the ‘heart shattering’ emotions that followed Jaden’s request to be emancipated