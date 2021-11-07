Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of planning ‘more fake royal tours’: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of planning more “fake royal tours” to salvage their reputation.



This claim’s been made by royal commentator Neil Sean on his personal YouTube channel.

There he was quoted saying, “According to a very good source, Harry and Meghan are planning even more, shall we say, ‘fake royal tours’ in 2022.”

He also went on to say, “Apparently they are looking to tour Australia, Japan and back to certain areas of the United States."

According to Mr Sean the reason for this is because Meghan and Prince Harry are “not that popular right now” and pointed out that “maybe they’re hoping to reignite their once popularity in far-flung places.”