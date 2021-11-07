Queen Elizabeth ‘battling’ royal family for overwhelming ‘desire to be seen’: report

Experts believe Queen Elizabeth is currently engaged in a battle against some of her royal family members in an effort to ‘be seen more’.
This claim’s been made by royal historian Anna Whitelock during her interview with Express UK.
There she was quoted saying, “The Queen has always expressed a wish to be seen - she believes that you have to be seen to be believed.”
“I think she wants to be out in public, and the very extent of the engagements that she’s had since the end of the lockdown is evidence of that.”
She also went on to caution, however, “But of course, that also has to be balanced against the advice of her doctors, which clearly was to slow down, so she had to reluctantly, and correctly, pull out of the trip to Northern Ireland and COP26.”
“So I think if the Queen has her way, she will be out and about again, but obviously that has to be balanced by doctors’ orders.”
