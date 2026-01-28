Why Beckham family hasn't publicly responded to Brooklyn's shocking statement

Why Beckham's family hasn't publicly responded to Brooklyn's shocking statement

Brooklyn Beckham recently released a jaw-dropping statement on social media about his family issues, making it clear he has no wish to repair his broken relationship with parents David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life, " the eldest son of Beckham family penned on Instagram last week.

However, the Beckham family has not publicly responded to Brooklyn's statement. Revealing the reason, an insider told People magazine that David and Victoria "love Brooklyn and are afraid of losing their son."

The confidant added that “They are staying quiet because they don’t want to draw more attention to it."

The insider, familiar with the situation, further shared that the Beckham family wants to reconcile with Brooklyn but not with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

“The Beckhams have no intention of reconciling with their son unless Nicola is out of the picture," a tipster said. "But that’s not an ultimatum he’s going to cave on."

The source claimed that Brooklyn “has felt more support from his wife in these past three years than from his parents in his entire life.”

But David and Victoria "believe that over time, Brooklyn will come back. But they can’t do anything until then"