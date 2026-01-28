David, Victoria Beckham open to reconcile with Brooklyn but on one condition

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are reportedly ready to reconcile with their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, but not with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

On Tuesday, an insider spilled to People magazine that the former footballer, 50, and the fashion designer, 51, "love Brooklyn and are afraid of losing their son. They would take him back in a minute."

Meanwhile, another source told the outlet that “The Beckhams have no intention of reconciling with their son unless Nicola is out of the picture.”

“That’s not an ultimatum he’s going to cave on," the confidant added.

A tipster further claimed that Brooklyn “has felt more support from his wife in these past three years than from his parents in his entire life.”

But the Beckham family believes that "over time, Brooklyn will come back. But they can’t do anything until then.”

Last week, Brooklyn shared a jaw-dropping statement on his Instagram account, making it clear he doesn't want to reconcile with his family.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life, " the eldest son of Beckham family said.