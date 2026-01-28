Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz take major decision amid Victoria, David rift

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have reportedly taken a major decision about the infamous dance video of the aspiring chef with his fashion designer mom Victoria Beckham at his Palm Beach wedding.

According to Rob Shuter, Brooklyn and Nicola were offered millions for releasing the video which the former claimed left him “humiliated” in front of all the wedding guests because Victoria dance “inappropriately” with him.

However, the couple has refused the lucrative offer to release the video and has made it clear that they will never make it public.

Citing sources, Shuter claimed that the reason why Brooklyn and Nicola will not release the video is that there is “nothing scandalous there at all.”

“They haven’t released it because there’s nothing there,” the source told Shuter, adding that Victoria “is dancing exactly how you’d expect her to be dancing. It’s not sexy, it’s not shocking — it’s just awkward.”

The source noted that the awkward moment was less about the dance and more about the timing as both Brooklyn and Nicola were upset when Victoria stepped in and danced with her during what was meant to be a special moment for the bride and groom.

They further claimed that the situation was handled quickly, with phones kept away and strict non-disclosure agreements in place as only one official videographer allowed.

“No phones. NDAs everywhere. One official videographer — and even that footage was allegedly seized and deleted,” they said.

The source added, “They control every frame. The video exists, but only on a private device they own. It will never be released.”

On why the couple is adamant not to release the video, Shuter said friends told him, “Because money doesn’t erase trauma.”

“And releasing it wouldn’t prove anything anyway. They were offered millions,” they added, “the answer was an immediate no.”

This comes after Brooklyn penned an explosive social media post targeting his famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of controlling his life.

In his bombshell rant, Brooklyn accused Victoria of “hijacking” his first dance with Nicola as his bride and leaving him “mortified” with her dance moves.