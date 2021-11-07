Queen ‘underestimated’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s appeal in the US: report

Experts recently shed light on Queen Elizabeth’s inability to gauge Prince Harry and Meghan Markle overwhelming appeal before Megxit.



This claim’s been brought forward by royal historian Anna Whitelock during an interview with Express UK

THere she was quoted saying, “It may well be that, actually, they were trying to achieve something in an independent position, but at the same time, maintain an international platform. That just wasn’t going to be possible.”

She also went on to say, “I think it’s still relatively early days, but I think the idea that they could sustain a level of public interest, and more importantly, a platform, to do the things they want to do outside of the Royal Family, they perhaps overestimated that, and it was, perhaps, rather naive.”