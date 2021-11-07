Queen ‘underestimated’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s appeal in the US: report

Experts recently shed light on Queen Elizabeth’s inability to gauge Prince Harry and Meghan Markle overwhelming appeal before Megxit.
This claim’s been brought forward by royal historian Anna Whitelock during an interview with Express UK
THere she was quoted saying, “It may well be that, actually, they were trying to achieve something in an independent position, but at the same time, maintain an international platform. That just wasn’t going to be possible.”
She also went on to say, “I think it’s still relatively early days, but I think the idea that they could sustain a level of public interest, and more importantly, a platform, to do the things they want to do outside of the Royal Family, they perhaps overestimated that, and it was, perhaps, rather naive.”
Princess Eugenie is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the crush left at least eight people dead and 17 to 23 injured.
Sonam Kapoor knows how to embrace every single look gracefully and she proved it again
‘Eternals’ director revealed that she wanted to cast Harry Styles after his impressive performance in 'Dunkirk'
Around 50,000 people were in the audience at Houston´s NRG Park Friday
Swift took to Instagram on Friday to share a 30-second-long teaser for the music video to 'All Too Well'