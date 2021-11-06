Prince William, Kate Middleton to attend Royal Variety Performance with Ed Sheeran

Kate Middleton and Prince William will dazzle at star-studded Royal Variety Performance with Ed Sheeran and James Blunt.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the event at the Royal Albert Hall, London on Thursday November 18.

Commenting on the couple's activities, royal expert Richard Palmer said the "period up to Christmas and May/June are probably the busiest in the royal calendar."



This year's Royal Variety Performance will see Alan Carr as host, and a star-studded musical cast of Ed Sheeran, Sir Rod Stewart, James Blunt and Anne-Marie, among other big-name musical acts.

The casts of Moulin Rouge and Matilda The Musical will take to the stage, as well as the performers of Cirque du Soleil.

Money raised from the show would go on to help hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK, who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times.