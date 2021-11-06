Travis Scott releases statement on 'tragic loss of life' at Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott has released a statement after at least eight people were confirmed dead during his Astroworld Festival performance in Houston on Friday.



He said, I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.

Travis Scott added, "The singer Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life."

Around 50,000 people were in the audience at Houston´s NRG Park Friday night when the crowd started pushing toward the stage as Scott was performing, triggering chaotic scenes.

"People were being pushed, people were being trampled, and then as I fought my way out of there, I saw people on the ground," Logan Morris, a Dallas native who was at the show, told AFP.

Raul Marquez, 24, said he saw a lot of drinking and drug use in the crowd.

"And they got hot and just dancing and it all caved in and just, they couldn´t breathe, and passed out left and right," he said.

"Some people didn´t care and just stomped on them or ignored them. It was intense," Marquez said.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the crush left at least eight people dead and 17 to 23 injured.

Turner told CNN that authorities are looking at video footage, talking to witnesses, concert organizers and people who were hospitalized.

"So we´re looking at everything," Turner said.

Houston is known for staging high profile events, he said, but "we´ve never had anything like this occur."

More than 300 people were treated on the scene for minor injuries in the first night of the two-day Astroworld Festival, which Scott helped organize, authorities said.

Scott halted his act several times when he saw fans in distress near the stage.