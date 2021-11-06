Sonam Kapoor turns into Anarkali as she celebrates Diwali

Sonam Kapoor channeled her inner diva as she donned Anarkali outfit for Diwali bash.

The Khoobsurat actor shared glimpses of her celebrations starting from a video of making laddoos –a local sweet dish, for her husband to a stunning insight into her makeover.

She captioned the video, “If only getting into glam was this easy!"





“Hope everyone’s Diwali celebrations were filled with love, light and lots of good food!”



In another post, the diva took her followers’ hearts away as she flaunted her flared dress.



She penned down a poetic caption along with the video, “As the dawn marks the arrival of light in the world of darkness, may the lights of the Diwali mark the beginning of a shining new year in your life. Happy Diwali and a prosperous New Year!



