Soulja Boy challenges Kanye West to a boxing match

Soulja Boy and Kanye West have been beefing ever since West dropped his latest album Donda, and now, Soulja wants to settle it with a full-blown boxing match!
Soulja Boy, also known as Draco, started his feud with Kanye after the latter cut his verse on the Donda track Remote Control out.
He then threatened to beat up Kanye on social media recently, following which TMZ followed him up on the threat.
“That's just me having some fun, you know what I'm saying? We ain't trippin', man," Soulja first told the gossip outlet before adding that he is up for a fight if Kanye is.
"Unless Kanye wants to get in the boxing ring, know what I'm saying? I think we could make $100 to $200 million."
If Kanye decides to take Soulja up on his offer, we could potentially have one of the biggest celeb fights of all time soon! What do you think will happen?
